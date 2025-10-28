The highest-value homes in Tampa

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Savannah, GA.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Tampa's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 58 Bahama Cir, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $30,083,157

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 12

- Square feet: 21,796

- See 58 Bahama Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

#2. 1801 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $20,436,888

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 13

- Square feet: 13,033

- See 1801 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

#3. 2912 W Santiago St, Tampa, FL 33629

- Approximate home value: $20,172,315

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 2912 W Santiago St, Tampa, FL 33629 on Redfin.com

#4. 324 Blanca Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $17,038,184

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 10,347

- See 324 Blanca Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

#5. 42 Ladoga Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $16,916,464

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 9,038

- See 42 Ladoga Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

#6. 114 Baltic Cir, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $16,593,766

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 6

- Square feet: 8,595

- See 114 Baltic Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

#7. 78 Martinique Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $16,349,251

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,514

- See 78 Martinique Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

#8. 52 Ladoga Ave, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $15,236,901

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 11

- Square feet: 18,568

- See 52 Ladoga Ave, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

#9. 5224 W Neptune Way, Tampa, FL 33609

- Approximate home value: $14,447,392

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 10,123

- See 5224 W Neptune Way, Tampa, FL 33609 on Redfin.com

#10. 310 Blanca Ln, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $14,272,095

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: not available

- See 310 Blanca Ln, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

#11. 2621 N Dundee St, Tampa, FL 33629

- Approximate home value: $14,240,858

- Beds: 8

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 10,879

- See 2621 N Dundee St, Tampa, FL 33629 on Redfin.com

#12. 4621 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611

- Approximate home value: $13,822,584

- Beds: 3

- Baths: 5

- Square feet: 5,135

- See 4621 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33611 on Redfin.com

#13. 556 Riviera Dr, Tampa, FL 33606

- Approximate home value: $13,406,828

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 8,050

- See 556 Riviera Dr, Tampa, FL 33606 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.