The highest-value homes in Orlando

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of the highest value homes in Bellingham, WA.

Every city has its showpiece homes — the ones that define luxury living. And as prices continue to rise across the U.S., the most valuable properties showcase just how high local markets can go. The high-end housing market in particular has reached new heights in 2025, with the typical luxury home selling for a record $1.35 million in March. The million-dollar price tag no longer even qualifies as "luxury" in most places.

So, what do Orlando's most glamorous homes look like? To find out, Redfin Real Estate found the city's highest-value homes based on their Redfin Estimate.

#1. 10060 Hyperion Ln, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $22,038,969

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 11

- Square feet: 12,673

- See 10060 Hyperion Ln, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#2. 10314 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $21,856,341

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 11,280

- See 10314 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#3. 10302 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $20,722,447

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 10

- Square feet: 10,080

- See 10302 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#4. 10225 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $17,205,387

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 12,683

- See 10225 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#5. 10110 Spring Flower Ct, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $17,013,515

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 10,947

- See 10110 Spring Flower Ct, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#6. 10279 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $15,832,269

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,466

- See 10279 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#7. 9291 Point Cypress Dr, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $14,935,004

- Beds: 12

- Baths: 13

- Square feet: 14,706

- See 9291 Point Cypress Dr, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#8. 10224 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $14,873,939

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,214

- See 10224 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#9. 10243 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $14,836,901

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 8,036

- See 10243 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#10. 10249 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $14,615,637

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 7

- Square feet: 9,166

- See 10249 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#11. 10242 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $14,437,562

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 9

- Square feet: 9,027

- See 10242 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#12. 10303 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $14,240,392

- Beds: 7

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,539

- See 10303 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#13. 10309 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $14,204,041

- Beds: 6

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 8,663

- See 10309 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#14. 1486 E Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32830

- Approximate home value: $13,934,154

- Beds: not available

- Baths: not available

- Square feet: 42,638

- See 1486 E Buena Vista Dr, Orlando, FL 32830 on Redfin.com

#15. 10255 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $13,904,146

- Beds: 5

- Baths: 8

- Square feet: 7,703

- See 10255 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

#16. 10315 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836

- Approximate home value: $13,895,344

- Beds: 4

- Baths: 4

- Square feet: 10,839

- See 10315 Summer Meadow Way, Orlando, FL 32836 on Redfin.com

Methodology

Redfin Estimate data as of September 11, 2025. Bedroom, bathroom, and square footage data may not be available or accurate. Secondary addresses may not be included. Value estimates may not reflect what the house could actually sell for.

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.