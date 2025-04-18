Here's why Mariah Carey wore her actual wedding dress in 'We Belong Together' video

Mariah Carey's been looking back on her album The Emancipation of Mimi ahead of its 20th anniversary, and in honor of the occasion, she's contributed to a Vevo Footnotes edition of "We Belong Together." In that behind-the-scenes look at the clip, she reveals why she said yes to the dress a second time.

The video for "We Belong Together" continues the story Mariah started telling in the video for "It's Like That," which set up a love triangle between her and actors Eric Roberts and Wentworth Miller.

In "We Belong Together," Mariah is marrying Roberts' character, but when Miller shows up to the wedding, she ends up running away with him, still wearing her elaborate bridal gown.

In the Vevo Footnotes, Mariah comments that she was happy they were able to land Roberts for the clip "because he’s an actor that I really admire."

"I was excited to be able to tell a story that spanned over two music videos. ... I knew we’d be able to bring them together despite the songs being sonically different," she continues. "I also really loved the fashion choices, going from wearing a black two-piece [in 'It's Like That'] to wearing a wedding dress by Vera Wang."

Not just any Vera Wang gown, though: It's the one she wore when she married Tommy Mottola in 1993. They split in 1997. Mariah comments in the Vevo Footnotes, "Since I was going to do a scene with a wedding dress, rather than spend tons of money on a new dress, we just used the one I had lying around."

