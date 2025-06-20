Halle Bailey opens up in new song, 'Braveface'

Halle Bailey is getting candid about motherhood, postpartum depression, her appearance and more in a new song titled "Braveface."

“Sittin’ on the floor, curled up in a ball/ Lookin’ in the mirror and I feel so f*****’ small,” she sings in the first verse over a guitar-plucked instrumental. “Then I grab my makeup bag and shuffle it around/ My head is in the clouds, self-esteem is on the ground.”

"It's reflective of the mindset i've been in, especially since having my baby. my mental has been everywhere," Halle shares of the song, according to Clash.

The song was released alongside a music video, now available to watch on YouTube.

"Braveface" follows her Valentine's-themed single "Back & Forth" and "Rather Be Alone" featuring Leon Thomas.

It also comes after Halle and her ex DDG were each granted temporary restraining orders against each other following allegations of physical abuse, among other things.

DDG's lawyer, Larry M. Bakman, previously told Good Morning America that a hearing on both requests is set for June 24.

