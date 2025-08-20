Gunna tops 'Billboard''s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart with 'The Last Wun'

Gunna performs during iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at State Farm Arena on December 19, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Gunna is #1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart thanks to his latest effort, The Last Wun. The album topped the list dated Aug. 23 after earning 80,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. between Aug. 8 and Aug. 14, Luminate reports.

The Last Wun is now Gunna's sixth consecutive #1 on the chart, following previous chart-toppers Drip or Drown 2WunnaDS4EverA Gift & a Curse and One of Wun.

Sixteen of the songs from his latest album have additionally made the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, including "Just Say Dat," "Forever Be Mine" featuring Wizkid, "Sakpase" and "At My Purest" featuring Offset.

The Last Wun also debuts at #3 on the Billboard 200 and at #1 on the Top Rap Albums chart, marking his sixth #1 on the list.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

