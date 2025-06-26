Gunna says upcoming album will see him discuss what's currently happening in his life

Gunna's upcoming album will give fans insight into what's going on in his life without the use of a theme or concept.

"When I create, I go with what I feel. I might approach an album not even knowing the title yet and it'll form. It'll come to me just through life and just living," says the rapper for the cover of Uproxx's new Visionary series.

He shares that the album will reveal what's happening in this current era, which he describes using the word "alignment."

"I'm aligned with everything creatively that's personally going on in my life," he explains.

As for the upcoming music videos, he tells Uproxx they will show fans a little more of his personality.

"These visuals are showing more of me. Not just showing my face. It's me showing, 'This is what he likes to do.' Versus me telling you, and you might know, like, 'He goes to the gym,'" Gunna says. "These next videos are going to show more real-deal lifestyle of me, but creatively."

Gunna's upcoming album is titled The Last Wun. Fans believe it will arrive sometime in June, as he previously wrote on Instagram, "06/ /2025."

