Gunna launches Wunna Run Club, with 5K set for Sept. 3

Gunna performs at Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 at Legend Siam Pattaya on November 24, 2024 in Pattaya, Thailand. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
By Andrea Tuccillo
Gunna is a runna.

The rapper launched his new running club, Wunna Run Club, on Thursday, with a planned 5K set for Sept. 3.

The 5K will take place in Prospect Park in Brooklyn at 6 p.m. ET, and free registration is currently at capacity.

According to the NYC Runs website, Gunna "has spent the last two years on a powerful physical and mental transformation."

“Now, he’s inviting you to run alongside him and commit to your own journey toward better health and wellness,” the site reads.
The race will also raise money for Gunna’s Atlanta-based nonprofit, Gunna's Great Giveaway Foundation, aimed at helping communities through services, resources and programs to support underserved families.

