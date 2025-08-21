Gunna invites fans to join him on Wunna Run 5K race in New York

Gunna attends Amazon Music Live Concert Series 2024 – 11/14 at East End Studios on November 14, 2024 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Gunna has gone through a physical and mental transformation over the last two years, and now he's inviting his fans to join him on his health and wellness journey.

The rapper has announced Wunna Run, a race taking place at Brooklyn's Prospect Park. It will see attendees running nearly "one full loop around the park with a sprint up Center Drive," according to the run's website.

The race is set to go down Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. ET; there were no fees required to participate. Runners, however, were given the option upon registration to donate to Gunna's Great Giveaway Foundation.

"Yo, what's up? Gunna. September the 3rd, New York, I need everyone to meet me and the Wunna Run club. We doing a 5K," he said in a video taken in the gym. "September the 3rd. Get there, let's go."

The event has since reached its capacity.

More information about the Wunna Run race can be found online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.