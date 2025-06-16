Gunna hosting youth football camp in Texas

Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Cymbiotika LLC
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Gunna raps that he "Won't Stop" on his new single, and he's hoping to pass that mentality onto the youth. He's teamed with nonprofit Distinctly HIS Ministries to host a Youth Football & Empowerment Camp for 130 youth in Frisco, Texas. The free event will include workshops, giveaways, exclusive gear, a tournament and a Q&A session with Gunna, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu and Washington Commanders offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.

"This camp is more than just drills and plays, it's about showing up for yourself and your future. It's about committing to the grind, pushing through every challenge, and never quitting," Gunna says in a statement, per Uproxx. "This camp teaches more than football, it builds a mindset that won't stop, driving these kids to keep going beyond the game, every single day."

The Youth Football & Empowerment Camp is set to take place on Saturday.

