Gunna confirms he has album with Offset 'in the works'

Apple Music Presents Gunna: One Night Only at the Apple Music Radio Studio on September 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

After teaming up on a few songs, Gunna and Offset have decided to work together on an entire album. Gunna shared the news Monday night during a conversation with Apple Music Live's Ebro Darden.

“Definitely,” Gunna said when asked if there's going to be a Gunna/Offset album. “Yes, it’s in the works. But I, like, we spacing it out."

"You know, he dropped his album, I dropped my album. I was on his, he was on mine," Gunna continued. "And I feel like that was sprinkles and breadcrumbs for us to give you that meal soon.”

The album will mark the latest collaboration between the two rappers, following “at my purest,” “Different Species," “prada dem” and “Style Rare."

Gunna shares why he and Offset have been successful at making music together.

“The way we work is organic. It’s not forced, so when we get together, it’s more or less fun. We [are] having a good time. He comes with the beats, or I might come with some beats ... and then we just collaborate," he says. “I think we actually put that battery in each other’s back when we’re in that studio, too, so that’s why the music sounds [like] how it sounds."

