GloRilla reveals she's 'almost at the finish line' with sophomore album

GloRilla says she's nearly finished with her sophomore album. Speaking to People, she revealed she's putting the finishing touches on the project and hopes to deliver an album that lives up to her debut, Glorious.

"I've been working on it since my last album dropped. So, it's been a minute," she said. "I've been trying to give it my all. I've been trying not to overthink it and make it as good as Glorious was. I'm almost at the finish line with it. We're just doing some extra touch-ups."

GloRilla teased the album is "going to sound fun with the summer vibe, of course" while showing her growth as an artist. "I want to grow every time I drop something, so it's going to be elevated, but for the most part, it's going to be fun."

She added that the album will see her discussing "different topics," including songs inspired by her relationship with NBA star Brandon Ingram.

"I try not to go extremely 'my man, my man' over all my music," GloRilla said. "I still be trying to find that balance of me doing — I don't want to curse on this call, but my normal ‘F.N.F.’ route. I'm trying to find a balance between that and being a happy and healthy relationship."

Glorious was released on Oct. 11, 2024, led by singles "TGIF" and "Hollon." Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Bossman Dlow, T-Pain, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music and more are among those featured on the album.

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