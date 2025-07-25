GloRilla responds to drug charges after home invasion

GloRilla has responded following her arrest on felony drug charges after a burglary at her Atlanta home on Saturday.

"CRAZY!! My House got Home Invaded Saturday While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis," she wrote on X.

She added three points, saying that she “wasn’t busted,” “my house got robbed” and “I wasn’t home.”

“Long story short my house gets home invaded and Im the only one that gets arrested,” she concluded. “So that’s tea.”

Attorneys for GloRilla, whose birth name is Gloria Woods, also released a statement, saying in part, "The arrest of Gloria Woods is a disturbing window into how warped law enforcement priorities have become.”

The statement added, “No arrest warrants have been issued for the violent home invaders. Ms. Woods is a victim, not a suspect. This is our tax dollars at work, absolutely unbelievable.”

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, while at the scene of the burglary, investigators identified the scent of drugs and discovered a “significant amount of marijuana” in GloRilla's master bedroom, resulting in charges of possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

“The homeowner is a victim of a serious crime, and we are committed to bringing the suspects to justice,” Sheriff Ron Freeman said. “At the same time, we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of this case.”

GloRilla turned herself in to the Forsyth County Jail Tuesday. She was later released on a $22,260 bond.

