GloRilla previews new album, 'Glorious,' with lead single "Hollon"

GloRilla has revealed the name up of her upcoming album, which she teased on the red carpet at the 2024 VMAs. Alongside a headshot of the rapper, she announced that Glorious, a play off her birth name, Gloria, will be dropping on Oct. 11. "So grateful to be sharing this with y'all," she wrote Thursday, adding she would release a new single, "Hollon," at midnight.

As promised, "Hollon" is now available, complete with an official visualizer. Shot by Sam Finley, the clip sees Glo transition between two looks, one in front of a white background and the other in front of an orange one. The song finds her sharing the many ways and reasons she's that girl, among other things. "I-I-I-I do what I want, I'm pressure/ Don't follow the rules, I'm rebel," Glo raps. "I stand out, b****, I'm special."

"Hollon" will serve as the lead single to Glorious, which Glo is excited to share with her fans. "Like dis my first album ever im so excited for yall to hear it," she wrote on X. "It's so good i hope yall luv it like I do."

