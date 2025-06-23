GloRilla praises God in 'Rain Down on Me' music video

GloRilla has released the new music video for her song "Rain Down on Me." In the Benny Boom-directed clip, she praises God in the middle of a desert alongside gospel greats Kirk Franklin, Kierra Sheard, Chandler Moore and Maverick City Music.

The video also follows a homeless, single mother as she is blessed with money and a prayer, before making the decision to get baptized.

The "Rain Down on Me" music video, now available to watch on YouTube, arrives after the song earned GloRilla the Bobby Jones Award for Best Inspirational Performance at the BET Awards 2025.

“It’s a blessing to get the gospel award first because I owe it all to God,” GloRilla said in her acceptance speech.

The song has also peaked at #1 on Billboard's Hot Gospel Songs chart.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.