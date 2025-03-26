GloRilla ends St. Louis concert after several fights break out

GloRilla's concert ended early Monday when her Glorious tour made a stop in St. Louis. Fox 2 reports she wrapped the show following several interruptions, all caused by fights that broke out in the crowd.

"I think y'all came to the wrong show," she said at one point. "Y'all supposed to be at the WWE."

In a clip posted online, Glo notes that her fans shouldn't be fighting but having some fun. "Come on, man, y'all better than that," she said. "They still fighting, what the f***. Come on y'all ain't that mad. Ain't nobody did nothing that bad for y'all to be out there fighting. We here to have a good time. Y'all supposed to be feeling glorious at the Glorious Tour."

“What’s wrong? What’s the problem? They still going. Be calm," she continued, even attempting to continue on with the show. She eventually called it quits and walked off the stage, citing safety reasons.

“We gotta end the show, St. Louis, it’s another motherf****** fight. I didn’t want to do this but we gotta make sure safety first. I love y’all,” she announced.

Videos of the different altercations surfaced on social media, with security seen breaking them up and carrying some people away.

It's not clear if anyone sustained injuries.

