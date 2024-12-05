GloRilla celebrates after topping 'Billboard''s 10 Hottest Female Rappers of 2024 list

With the year's end approaching, another list has been unveiled, this time revealing Billboard's picks for the top 10 female rappers of 2024. Topping the list was GloRilla, up from the #6 spot on the hottest female rappers list Billboard dropped back in June.

The publication highlighted her "triumphant comeback" from a sophomore slump in 2023 with the single "Yeah Glo!" which was followed by her top 15 Hot 100 collab with Megan Thee Stallion "Wanna Be," and "TGIF." Her debut album, Glorious, later debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest opening week in 2024 for a female rapper.

"Despite being an opener on her rap bestie Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour this past Spring, she has been giving headliner energy, becoming a blockbuster name within months," Billboard's Carl Lamarre writes. "Everyone felt GloRilla's momentum, as pop behemoths Rihanna and Taylor Swift applauded her efforts, saluting her as rap's newest 'IT' girl of the moment. Kamala Harris even phoned her up at the tail-end of her campaign to win over youth voters during her run against [Donald] Trump."

"Ayyeee," Glo wrote on X in response to her #1 spot. "s/o to all da women on da list !!! We dem [fire emoji]."

The other women on the list were Megan Thee Stallion at #2, Nicki Minaj at #3, Sexyy Red at #4, Latto at #5, Doechii at #6, Doja Cat at #7, JT at #8, Rapsody at #9 and Cardi B rounding the top 10.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.