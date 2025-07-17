GloRilla, BIA tapped to perform at the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

GloRilla has secured a gig at the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game: She will temporarily take over the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, as she's been tapped as the headliner of the event's halftime show.

"You know I'm always going to represent for the ladies and I'm excited to bring that BIG GLO energy to the WNBA All-Star stage," GloRilla said in a statement. "This one is for the women and athletes who go hard every single day."

BIA will also take the stage with a pregame performance of "We On Go," the anthem for the 2025 WNBA season launch campaign. The song has also been heard in some of this season's WNBA coverage.

“I’m excited to be a part of the WNBA All-Star Game this year,” said BIA. “It’s all about powerful women doing what they do best, and I’m honored to be part of that energy.”

The 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will take place Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, airing live on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+. The performances will be available to watch on ABC’s broadcast.

