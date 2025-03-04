Ginuwine to perform at Take Action x SXSW event series

Ginuwine will be taking the stage at SXSW, performing as part of the Take Action x SXSW showcases hosted by Artist for Action and Sandy Hook Promise. The event series will take place March 10 and March 11, featuring live performances, interactive art installations, a music and social impact summit and more. Sexpop, The Dumes and Mark Barden & Friends are among the other artists who have been tapped to perform.

“It’s an honor to be performing at Artist for Action and Sandy Hook Promise’s event in Austin," Ginuwine said in a statement. "The work these organizations are doing to prevent gun violence is amazing and it’s important to me to be part of a show that’s [sic] goal is to educate and encourage discussion.”

Artist for Action is a "coalition of artists, musicians and influencers who are taking action towards eliminating the epidemic of gun violence in America," according to the site, while Sandy Hook Promise's "mission is to educate and empower youth and adults to prevent violence in schools, homes, and communities."

Barden founded both organizations following the death of his 7-year-old son, Daniel, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

