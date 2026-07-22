Gin, juice and popcorn: Snoop Dogg biopic gets release date

Snoop Dogg performs live at the grand opening of the Long Beach Amphitheater at Long Beach Amphitheater on June 06, 2026 in Long Beach, California. (Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Bow wow wow, yippy-yo yippy-yay, we now know when the new Snoop Dogg biopic is heading our way.

The film, SNOOP, will arrive in theaters Aug. 6, 2027. It's from Universal Pictures, which has had success with musical biopics like the Michael Jackson film Michael, the N.W.A. biopic Straight Outta Compton and the Eminem movie 8 Mile.

The movie, which will include music from Snoop's catalog, is directed by Craig Brewer, and stars Outer Banks actor Jonathan Daviss as the beloved rapper and pop culture icon.

The biopic was first announced back in 2022. Snoop recently told Extra that the film is an "evolution story of me, my life, my family, my girlfriend that became my wife, just the whole story of Snoop Dogg. You know, the beginning."

"A lot of people just see me for who I am now," he added. "And they don't know what I went through and what I had to do to get to this stage ... and the reason why I am who I am."

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