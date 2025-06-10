The Game shares post supporting LA protesters amid ICE immigration raids

The Game bleeds LA, and he's standing in solidarity with people protesting against the immigration raids in the city.

Game took to Instagram Monday to share a post expressing his support. "Ever since I could remember… it's been black & brown in this city. From the early days of my childhood til now, we've been side by side through it all. All of us. All the time. Not always seeing eye to eye but we've shared Los Angeles for a very long time," he wrote alongside photos from the protests.

He continued, "I stand with y’all like I know you’d stand with us. 'We might fight against each other… but I promise you this.. we’ll burn this b!%?! Down get us pissed!!!!!' To live & die in L.A."

Game's known to be a proud LA native. When wildfires erupted in the city earlier this year, he went out to the affected areas, rescuing animals, connecting with survivors and doing whatever he could to help. He even delayed the release of Documentary 3.

"I was working on the album, city caught fire in a few different directions and I felt kind of weird being in the studio trying to complete the album. And so I left [the] studio," Game said at the time, noting he made his way to Altadena because he knew people there and thought the area was neglected in comparison to the Pacific Palisades.

"I kind of stopped the album and that three weeks kind of really took a hit on where I was creation wise, but I'm back in and I'm re-motivated," he said, noting it was tough to find the vibe again.

"I'll try to get it out to my fans as soon as possible," Game said.

