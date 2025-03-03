Gainesville 7-day weather forecast

By Stacker

Stacker created the forecast for Gainesville, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 77 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Friday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 74 °F, low of 46 °F (37% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 75 °F, low of 54 °F (51% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 75 °F, low of 59 °F (92% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

Thursday, March 6

- High of 63 °F, low of 49 °F (30% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

- First quarter moon

Friday, March 7

- High of 73 °F, low of 45 °F (19% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

Saturday, March 8

- High of 77 °F, low of 52 °F (60% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 74% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

Sunday, March 9

- High of 70 °F, low of 49 °F (64% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

