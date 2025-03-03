Gainesville 7-day weather forecast

Stacker compiled the weather forecast in Rome, Georgia using data from OpenWeather.

Stacker created the forecast for Gainesville, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 77 °F on Saturday, while the low is 45 °F on Friday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 3

- High of 74 °F, low of 46 °F (37% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

loreanto // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 4

- High of 75 °F, low of 54 °F (51% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (5 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

STILLFX // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 5

- High of 75 °F, low of 59 °F (92% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (3 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:50 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

New Africa // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 6

- High of 63 °F, low of 49 °F (30% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM

- First quarter moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ryzhkov Oleksandr // Shutterstock

Friday, March 7

- High of 73 °F, low of 45 °F (19% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Light breeze (6 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 8

- High of 77 °F, low of 52 °F (60% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 74% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

LeManna // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 9

- High of 70 °F, low of 49 °F (64% humidity)

- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (7 mm of rain)

- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM