Future announces new album, 'The Real Me'

Future attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Fresh off his FIFA World Cup performance with Tyla, Future has announced that a new album is on the way. Taking to his Instagram Story on Monday, he posted a graphic featuring the words "Future The Real Me" in black against a red background. The image, now his profile picture on the platform, has also appeared on Spotify billboards.

Future then confirmed The Real Me is indeed the title of his upcoming album, writing on X, "Album title: THE REAL ME."

The project will mark Future's first full-length release since teaming with Metro Boomin in 2024 for We Don't Trust You and its sequel, We Still Don't Trust You.

Although he hasn't released a solo project since then, Future has been active musically. He appears on Drake's "Ran to Atlanta" from Iceman and is featured with Tyla on the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, "Game Time." The two debuted the song live at SoFi Stadium during the United States' opening ceremony for the World Cup.

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