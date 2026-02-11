Floetry announces Say Yes tour

Floetry, the neo-soul duo of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart, has announced Say Yes the Tour.

It marks the group's first national run together since 2016.

Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses will join the multicity trek, which kicks off in Newark, New Jersey, in April. The tour will make stops in major cities like Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Los Angeles before wrapping with a show in Oakland.

The tour is named in honor of Floetry's 2002 hit "Say Yes," which earned them two of their five Grammy nominations, a top-40 Billboard hit and a Soul Train Award win for the song's album, Floetic.

Ticket presales start Thursday; the general sale begins Friday.

