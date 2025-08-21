Fine Wine Festival to celebrate 10 years with Jermaine Dupri as 1st-ever musical guest

Jermaine Dupri performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The Fine Wine Festival is celebrating its 10th year as an experience that brings together fine wine tasting and culture while amplifying Black-owned and women-owned wine brands. In honor of the decade anniversary, the event, in partnership with Live Nation, is breaking new ground with a live DJ set headlined by Jermaine Dupri, according to a release. He makes history as the the first musical guest to perform at the annual event.

There will also be the usual offerings: unlimited tastings from Black- and women-owned winemakers and global houses, food, music and a crowd of over 5,000 guests who are dressed to the nines.

"Over the past decade, the Fine Wine Festival has become one of the country's largest cultural wine experiences, and we're just getting started," says cofounder Dozie Osondu in a statement. "Our vision for the next decade is to continue breaking barriers and expanding opportunities, creating a global platform where Black- and women-owned brands can not only enter the space, but lead it."

The 10th Fine Wine Festival will take place at Citi Field in New York on Sept. 6. Tickets are currently available.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.