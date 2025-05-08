Fetty Wap releasing 'raw, emotional track' on Friday

Fetty Wap has been behind bars since 2021, and he's ready to share his story through music. Taking to Instagram Wednesday, his team announced his new single, Forever, will be coming out on Friday.

"His freedom was taken, but not his voice," the post read. "A raw, emotional track straight from Fetty Wap's heart. This isn't just music — it's his truth, his story, and his fight. The petition to help Fetty fight for a pardon and his freedom is live now. ... Let's bring our brother home."

Fetty was arrested in 2021 on federal drug charges for his involvement in a conspiracy to smuggle and distribute more than 220 pounds of heroin, fentanyl and other drugs into the New York City area between June 2019 and June 2020. He was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to one charge of conspiring to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine. His sister has since called for the commutation of his sentence.

His 2015 song "Again" recently went viral on Instagram Reels and TikTok thanks to posts capturing users playing the song through 10-year-old JBL speakers. It led the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart back in February.

