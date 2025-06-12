Fat Joe and Jadakiss host Father's Day brunch for families impacted by criminal justice system

Fat Joe and Jadakiss team up weekly for their podcast, Joe & Jada, but they recently came together for a charitable act, according to Billboard. With Father's Day approaching, they partnered with Reform Alliance to treat 70 fathers and their families who have been negatively affected by the criminal justice system to a private luncheon at Sei Less.

Dishes like broccoli, filet mignon, vegetable lo mein and chicken satay were on the menu, and guests were given the opportunity to take photos with Joe and Jada. Some even opened up about the battles they've had to overcome and played their own music for the New York rappers.

"Working with Fat Joe, Jadakiss and Reform to celebrate these fathers at Sei Less was truly special," said Sei Less co-founder Dara Mirjahangiry said, per Billboard. "Ahead of Father's Day, we really wanted to shine a light on these fathers who have been impacted by the criminal justice system and support their re-entry journey with compassion. It was a powerful way to bond through culture, community and cuisine."

