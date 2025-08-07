Eminem thanks fans for support at NYC premiere of 'Stans' documentary

Eminem surprised fans Wednesday at the New York City premiere of his documentary film, Stans. Ahead of the screening at The Rooftop At Pier 17, he gave thanks for the yearslong support he's received through the highs and lows of his career.

"This film was a thank-you to all of you," Eminem said, according to a TikTok video. "This is my thank-you to all of you for sticking by me the entire f****** time. Through all my bulls***, through all my mediocre s***, the good s***, the bad s***—all of it. I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Stans, named after Em's 2000 song "Stan" and the term used to describe an overly obsessed fan, is an exploration of fandom through the real-life stories of Eminem's passionate supporters. The documentary will play in AMC theaters Thursday to Sunday. It will later become available to stream internationally on Paramount+.

