Eminem, Janet Jackson, N.W.A. in the running for Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

By Sweenie Saint-Vil
The Songwriters Hall of Fame has announced its slate of nominees for induction in 2025, and among them are Eminem, Janet Jackson and N.W.A. aka Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, MC Ren and DJ Yella. They were all nominated in the performing songwriters category.
Eminem's in the running for writing hits including "Lose Yourself," "Stan" and "Mockingbird," while Janet's songwriting on "Together Again," "Got ‘til It’s Gone," "Rhythm Nation" and more has made her a contender. N.W.A. has been nominated for induction because of songwriting credits on songs like "Straight Outta Compton," "Express Yourself," "Gangsta Gangsta" and "F*** Tha Police."

Non-performing songwriters were also named as part of the slate of nominees up for induction. They include Walter Afanasieff, behind Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You"; Narada Michael Walden, who wrote Whitney Houston's "How Will I Know"; and Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins, known for writing Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," Brandy and Monica's "The Boy is Mine," Michael Jackson's "You Rock My World," and Beyoncé's "Deja Vu" and "Telephone."

The Songwriters Hall of Fame celebrates the contributions of composers and lyricists and the impact their music has made on the world. Songwriters become eligible two decades after their first significant commercial release of a song. Voting will run through midnight ET on Dec. 22, followed by a gala taking place next year in New York City.

