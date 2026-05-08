E-40's The Assembly releases self-titled album

Cover art for The Assembly's self-titled album (Sick Wid It Records and Timeless Master Ent.)

E-40's rap group The Assembly, which includes Cousin Fik and Hitta Slim, has released their self-titled album, which is now available on streaming services.

The 10-track project is described in a press release as a "raw, unfiltered convergence of voices rooted in the Bay’s code: hustle, independence, and staying ten toes no matter the pressure." The album includes the previously released lead single "The Game (feat. Stresmatic)."

"They say mob music is making a comeback… I say I never left it alone!" E-40 wrote when announcing the album and the "Mob Throb" music video.

While E-40's promoting the new release, he is also celebrating 20 years of his My Ghetto Report Card, home to his songs "Tell Me When To Go," "U and Dat" and more.

"Twenty years is a long time, and to still be played like every day through all genres, I love it," E-40 recently said on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

E-40 is currently on his first tour in over a decade, hitting cities with Tech N9ne as part of the Strange Wid It Tour.

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