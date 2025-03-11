Druski and Odell Beckham named in amended complaint against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, both deny allegations

A complaint filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs has been amended, this time naming Druski and the NFL's Odell Beckham as defendants. Plaintiff Ashley Parham says they were involved when Diddy assaulted her in 2018.

According to the complaint, Parham met Combs' friend Shane Pearce when he saved her from a fight with another man at a bar. While outside the bar, he FaceTimed Diddy and showed him off to the other patrons, but Parham was not impressed. She stated she believed Diddy "had something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur."

Parham claims Diddy heard her remark and said he would make her "pay" for making the statement and dismissing him. She later met him in person while at Pearce's North Carolina home, where she'd been asked to help him administer his cancer medication. She claims Pearce set up her up, noting he left the door ajar "because there was an issue with the door where it couldn't close completely."

Parham alleges in the complaint that Diddy entered the home and confronted her, threatening her over the comments she'd made on the FaceTime call. She alleges he raped her with a remote control, before instructing Shane and Druski to rape her as well. Parham contends in the suit she was also raped by a man referred to as Cornelius, which is Beckham's middle name.

Druski has denied the allegations, writing in an Instagram Story, "I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 — I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of this allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish."

Beckham added, "That name will be cleared. Shxts stupid."

Diddy's lawyers told People he was not around Parham when she was allegedly assaulted. Combs' team also argued that a sheriff's office determined Parham's claims were unfounded.

