Drake's 'What Did I Miss?' charts at #2 on the 'Billboard' Hot 100

Pusha T may not be fan of Drake's "What Did I Miss?", but that didn't stop the song from charting well on the Billboard Hot 100. The single secured the #2 spot on the list with 22.6 million streams, 3.6 million in airplay audience and 6,000 sales in the United States between July 5 and July 10.

It's Drake's 81st song to make the top 10; he holds the record for the most top tens in the history of the Hot 100.

"Suppressor on the 1 spot I'm taking that soon don't worry one song or another," he wrote on his Instagram Story Monday alongside a laughing emoji. "Rule changes and all."

Though he's gunning for the #1 position on the Hot 100, Drake's "What Did I Miss?" did launch atop the Streaming Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

It's his 21st #1 on Streaming Songs, his 15th on Digital Song Sales, and his 31st on both the Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs lists.

The news arrived after Pusha T reviewed "What Did I Miss?" in an interview with Complex News. "No," he said. "Just not for me."

