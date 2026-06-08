Drake's 'Iceman' tops 'Billboard' 200 for third week

Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake's Iceman spends its third week on the Billboard 200, earning 71,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the week ending June 4, according to Luminate.

Adding to the accomplishment, Drake now has five albums that have spent at least three weeks at #1, following 2021's Certified Lover Boy, which saw a five-week run at #1. Views remains Drake's longest-running #1, as it spent 13 weeks in the top spot in 2016.

With 170,000 of the album units coming from streaming, Iceman also spends a third week at #1 on the Top Streaming Album's list.

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200 are Michael Jackson's Thriller at #6, his greatest hits collection at #7 and Drake's Habibti at #10.

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