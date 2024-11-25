Drake throws shots at The Weeknd, 'fragile opp' Steve Lacy during livestream

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake's feuds and fragile opponents were apparent on xQc's livestream Sunday, where he reacted to songs from The Weeknd and Steve Lacy after letting fans know he's "fully intact" amid the Kendrick Lamar beef.

When The Weeknd's "Star Boy" came on, he suggested they switch the song. “We only play real sixers around here," he said, bringing into question The Weeknd's affiliation with what's believed to be his native Toronto.

Drake also reacted to Lacy's "Bad Habit," saying, "This guy’s like a fragile opp — it is a good song, though. Chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility.”

Drake's feud with The Weeknd goes back years and is said to revolve around his decision to sign with Republic Records over Drake's OVO label, following Drizzy's early support of his career.

The Steve Lacy diss seems to stem from his appearance onstage at the Kendrick Lamar Pop Out event on Juneteenth.

In response to Drake's reaction, Lacy took to Instagram and wrote, “Who tryna be my…fragile opp," alongside a photo of the bashful emoji. In his Story, he reposted an article about Drake's comment from the livestream, with “Yoooooooooo” and the loudly crying face emoji. Drake's "I Get Lonely" soundtracked the post.

Amid the beefs, Drake remains cool with Partynextdoor, announcing they're "75% done" with their joint album.

