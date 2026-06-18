Drake teams with Jessie Reyez for 'Shabang' challenge

Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024, in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Drake has joined in on the viral challenge inspired by his song "Shabang."

The trend features people making hand motions before an object "magically" appears in thin air, thanks to editing.

Drake teamed with Jessie Reyez for his new take. A shot glass appears in Drake's hand, while Jessie fails to make an object appear. "POV: ur friends don't know ur sober now lol," Jessie captioned the post.

It's the second time he participated in the challenge. During a recent trip to Turks & Caicos, he shared another video in which a drink appeared in his hand.

"Shabang" appears on Iceman, which spends its fourth week at #1 on the Billboard 200.

His single "Janice STFU" sits at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and secures a fourth week atop the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

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