Drake surprises Latto fans with 'Housekeeping Knows' performance, teases PND album and more

Latto brought Sugar Honey Iced Tea to Toronto on Thursday and received an onstage visit from Drake, who joined her for a performance of their song, "Housekeeping Knows."

He rapped his verse from the upper tier of the History, before throwing back to Latto and showing support as she did her part.

The performance comes after "Housekeeping Knows" was released as part of Drake's 100 Gigs, which features 100 gigabytes' worth of unreleased tracks, exclusive footage, videos and more.

Next up on Latto's Sugar Honey Iced Tea Tour is Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Monday.

In other Drake news, he helped tease PartyNextDoor's next album. Taking to his Instagram Thursday, PND shared a post that read, "Finito party people. Everybody, thank you, reloading..." Drake commented, "$$$ THAT TIME."

In his own Story, Drake shared a photo of a handwritten letter from his son, Adonis. "Thank you for giving me such a good life," Adonis wrote. "And a good family. I love you dad."

