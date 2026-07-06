Drake surprises fan on TikTok Live

Rapper Drake is seen courtside during first half a game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025, in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Drake gave one of his fans the surprise of a lifetime when he expressed his gratitude for her support during a TikTok Live.

Speaking to Abi on her TikTok Live through her Champagnemamiabi account, he said, "I respect you, you always show love. Been riding. So I just wanted to say hello."

"You’re my GOAT,” she replied.

"Bro, this is such a crazy experience," she added, before asking if anyone was screen recording the chat. "OMG! Drake I’d give you a hug right now. This is crazy."

“It’s love,” Drake said, blowing kisses. "I just want to tell you thank you, thanks for always riding."

“I will always ride," Abi said.

"Much love, nice to meet you finally," Drake concluded.

Following his sign-off, Abi said, “Oh my f****** God, guys. I’m gonna cry."

You can watch the conversation on Abi's TikTok.

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