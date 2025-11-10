Drake and PartyNextDoor's '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' officially certified Platinum

'$ome $exy $ongs 4 U' cover art (OVO Sound)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Drake and PartyNextDoor have just racked up a few certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America. Their album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, has garnered 1 million equivalent album units, officially obtaining a Platinum certification.

A few of its tracks have also been certified: "Somebody Loves Me," "Die Trying," "CN Tower," "Something About You," "Gimme a Hug" and "Spider-man Superman" are now Gold. "Nokia," which also appeared on the album, is now a double-Platinum song.

PartyNextDoor and Drake released $ome $exy $ongs 4 U on Valentine's Day and supported it with the $ome $pecial $hows 4 UK/EU tour.

Their song "Somebody Loves Me" is nominated for best melodic rap performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

