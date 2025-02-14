Drake and PartyNextDoor deliver highly anticipated joint album, '$ome $exy $ongs 4 U'

Drake and PartyNextDoor have delivered on their promise to release their first album together, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

As shown in the unveiled track list, the album boasts 21 songs, including the previously teased "Crying in Chanel" and "Gimme a Hug," on which Drake seemingly addresses his beef with Kendrick Lamar, those awaiting his downfall and throws shots at Joe Budden.

"F*** a rap beef, I'm tryna get the party lit/ Tryna get the party lit for the b******," he raps on "Gimme a Hug," seemingly referencing his feud with K. Dot, who most recently threw shots his way during his Super Bowl halftime show.

Of those hoping for his demise, he raps, "Drake elimination, fake intimidation/ Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," later adding, "Funny how it's only b**** n***** waiting on the boys obituary."

Elsewhere in the song, he mentions fellow Torontonian Melyssa Ford and appears to reference her now-working relationship with Budden. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from The 6 hate to see you with a d*** sucker," Drake raps. "They be dropping s*** but we dropping harder s***, f*** all the rap beef I'm trying to get the party lit."

The Budden dig comes after Drake posted a video of Joe getting out of a car and smoking a cigarette as he enters a venue. “$$$HI***** MEEEEEE," Drake captioned on his Finsta account, which was met with a response from Joe.

"Drake, don't shoot at me now that you're ice cold," he said on his podcast. "I'm not doing the back and forth with a corpse…Don't go get shot all year and then pop up like Bernie in Weekend at Bernie's wanting to shoot at me now...Don't post me."

