Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR share 19 ‘Somebody Loves Me’ short films

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have released not one but 19 videos for their hit track “Somebody Loves Me.”

The short films, now available on the Drake Related website, were submitted after the artists challenged creators to come up with their own visual take on the song.

“Our finalists represent a diverse range of experience levels, as we were committed to giving new and emerging directors — including a few first-time directors — the opportunity to showcase their talent,” reads a message on the site.

Drake issued the challenge to creators back in May, with internet personality Kai Cenat revealing the competition to his followers on his Twitch stream. Winners each received $15,000.

"Somebody Loves Me," which peaked at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100, is a track on the pair's joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released in February.

