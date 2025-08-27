Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR share 19 ‘Somebody Loves Me’ short films

The short films, now available on the Drake Related website, were submitted after the artists challenged creators to come up with their own visual take on the song.
Drake issued the challenge to creators back in May, with internet personality Kai Cenat revealing the competition to his followers on his Twitch stream. Winners each received $15,000.
"Somebody Loves Me," which peaked at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100, is a track on the pair's joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released in February.
