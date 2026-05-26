Drake makes history as 'Iceman,' 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour' debut in top 3 on 'Billboard' 200

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025, in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images for ABA)

Billboard charts are looking icy, thanks to Drake. According to Billboard, Iceman debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 dated May 30, earning 463,000 equivalent album units in its first week. That includes 449,000 streams, 13,000 album sales and 1,000 TEA units.

The album gives Drake his 15th #1, breaking his tie with Jay-Z and matching Taylor Swift for the most chart-toppers among solo artists. Only The Beatles have more, with 19. Iceman also posted the biggest week for an R&B/hip-hop album in 2026 and the second biggest overall.

Iceman arrived on May 15 alongside surprise projects Habibti and Maid of Honour, which debuted at #2 and #3. Drake is now the first artist ever to simultaneously hold — and debut in — the top three spots on the Billboard 200. He's also just the third act to debut albums at #1 and #2 simultaneously.

Iceman not only tops the Billboard 200, it tops Top Streaming Albums with 462.2 million on-demand official streams, the biggest streaming week for any album in 2026 and the largest for an R&B/hip-hop release since For All the Dogs in 2023. Habibti and Maid of Honour follow again at #2 and #3.

On the Billboard Hot 100, Drake landed his 14th #1 with "Janice STFU," giving him the most chart-toppers among solo men in Hot 100 history. The rest of the top 10 is made up entirely of songs from his new projects, including "Ran to Atlanta" with Future and Molly Santana, "Whisper My Name" and "National Treasures." Drake additionally set a single-week record with 42 songs charting and has become the first artist to surpass 400 career Hot 100 entries, among other record-breaking moments.

"Janice STFU" also tops the Streaming Songs, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

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