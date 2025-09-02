Drake addresses BBL and ab surgery rumors

The rapper sat down with Bobbi Althoff for her Not This Again podcast and addressed speculation that he's gotten a BBL and ab surgery.
He did admit that the viral photo of his abs that sparked the surgery rumors was probably edited a bit.
This was the second time Drake sat down with Bobbi Althoff, after having previously done her The Really Good Podcast in 2023, an episode that was later deleted without explanation. He admitted the two got into a "tiff" and they decided to pull the interview.
