Dr. Dre, Busta Rhymes, Ella Mai named as part of lineup for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

With the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's 2024 induction ceremony soon approaching, the lineup of the presenters and performers for the night has been announced. Helping to celebrate inductees like Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang, A Tribe Called Quest and Dionne Warwick are Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Dr. Dre and Ella Mai. Lucky Daye, Method Man and The Roots are also among those slated to present and/or perform at the event. More will be announced at a later date.

"Every year the biggest names in music, film and culture step onto the stage at our ceremony to pay tribute to the iconic inductees whose music has defined generations," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "These are once-in-a-lifetime moments created that will be remembered forever."

The 39th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Oct. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. It will air live on Disney+ at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and will be available to stream afterward. Fans can also watch highlights from the ceremony on 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. It will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

