Don Toliver reveals he's working on new album

It's been less than two months since Don Toliver released his latest album, Octane, and he's already cooking up some new music. During a conversation with Billboard at South by Southwest, he revealed that he's working on his next album.

Don said his creative juices have been on a high due to all that's going on his life, hence the reason he's been in the studio.

“I just feel like right now if I don’t put out anything, I just need to capture this moment because it’s a lot going on in my life,” he said. “Both when I was making this album and when it came out… it’s just fueling me to want to be as creative as I can possibly be.”

He adds that his desire to grow and evolve as an artist remains, though he has to balance that with quality time with his loved ones.

“Even with the balance of just trying to make as much time as I can for my family, I still want to make sure that I fulfill my duties as an artist and as a creator,” Don said. “As somebody who really tries to push things forward… to continue to create.”

He is set to kick off his Octane tour in May.

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