Don Toliver brings out Ye, Travis Scott during Octane tour

Don Toliver performs onstage during the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Don Toliver's Octane tour returned to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for its second night on Monday, where he was joined by surprise guests Ye and Travis Scott.

Ye was the first to take the stage, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd. According to setlist.fm, he performed "Runaway" and "Father," during which Travis made an appearance and was also greeted with a standing ovation. Travis remained onstage as Ye closed his set with "Can't Tell Me Nothing," before he performed "FE!N" twice.

Don's Octane tour supports his latest album, Octane, and wraps its first leg on July 5 in Denver. The second will begin on Aug. 4 in Sacramento and run through Sept. 6 in Brooklyn. Don will then travel across Europe and the U.K., with those dates kicking off Oct. 25.

Meanwhile, Ye has a few shows planned for 2026, with the next taking place in San Antonio on the Fourth of July.

Travis has one upcoming concert on July 17 at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

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