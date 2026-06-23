Don Toliver announces Nitrous world tour

Don Toliver's Octane tour experience will continue with a second leg. The Nitrous world tour will see Don play 19 dates across North America, before he makes his way to fans in Europe and the U.K.

The tour kicks off on Aug. 4 in Sacramento, with stops also scheduled in Austin, Birmingham, Nashville, Cleveland, Toronto and Brooklyn, where the North American leg ends on Sept. 6. The European and U.K. leg will begin on Oct. 25 in Paris and end Nov. 23 with a show at The 02 in London.

For those attending shows in North America, Don's Garage VIP presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the Artist presale at noon ET, which fans can access by signing up at DonToliver.com/tour.

The general sale begins Friday at noon local time via LiveNation.com.

The tour supports Don Toliver's latest album, Octane. It follows his Octane world tour, which sold out in 31 cities, according to a press release, and saw appearances from Travis Scott, SZA and more.

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