Does wine go bad? How to tell

Curious if wine goes bad? The answer—in short—is yes, and it happens rather quickly. Rarely does a bottle of wine go unfinished, but in the off-chance it does, Silver Oak Winery explains how to properly store the opened bottle, how long the wine can be enjoyed before it is past its drinking prime, and how the remaining wine can be utilized in the following weeks.

Throughout fermentation and once bottles of wine are sealed on the bottling line, a chemical process known as oxidation takes place inside every bottle. To put it simply, oxidation helps wine evolve gradually over the course of several months or years. This crucial part of the winemaking and aging process is responsible for both the softening of tannins and the development of aromas and flavors. With the cork still intact, the small amount of oxygen transfer allows this development to happen gradually and delicately. However, as soon as the cork is pulled, oxygen starts taking its toll much more rapidly.

Though oxidation plays an important role in how we experience a sip of wine, you can expect that the bottle you opened a week ago will no longer be as palatable and enticing as it was when the first glass was poured.

Why Does Wine Go Bad?

As Wine Enthusiast states, "oxidation happens when a wine's exposure to air triggers a series of chemical reactions that convert ethanol (what we commonly refer to as alcohol) into acetaldehyde." While oxidation occurs slowly during aging, opening a bottle of wine speeds up this process. The exposure to air can help the wine "breathe" or "open up," but once it's re-corked, it's only a matter of days before it's no longer drinkable.

Let’s paint the scene: It has been an arduous Monday at the office, and the only cure is a hot shower followed by a healthy pour from your favorite bottle of red that you oh-so-conveniently have on hand. Between other weekly tasks like the meetings that could have been emails, workout classes and social obligations this upcoming weekend, what will happen to the remaining wine in that bottle? Certainly, you wouldn’t pour it down the drain.

How Long Can a Wine Be Kept After Opening?

Keep in mind that the amount of time a wine stays drinkable after the bottle is uncorked depends upon the ratio of wine to oxygen in the bottle. If your only option is to reseal the bottle with a cork, it’s a good rule of thumb to drink the remaining wine within three days, whether it’s red or white. However, there are a few ways to properly prolong the shelf life of your bottle once opened.

1. Keeping red wine at “cellar temperature” (50°F to 55°F) in a wine cooler is ideal. If you don’t have a wine cooler, the refrigerator works fine for both red and white wines—but be sure to bring red wine back up to proper drinking temperature by setting it out on the counter for about an hour before enjoying it again.

2. Another helpful method is to use a vacuum pump and stopper, which effectively removes the majority of the ambient air from the bottle. Since 2011, the Coravin has grown in popularity and is used by both wine professionals and enthusiasts alike. Instead of pulling the cork, the tool gently passes a needle through the cork and replaces the air and wine inside the bottle with argon, a colorless and odorless inert gas. Of course, there will always be mixed reviews when any new-age tool is released that changes the way wine has been enjoyed for centuries, but if your cellar is vast and you have trouble deciding on a single bottle—or if your friends enjoy exploring an assortment of wines in one evening—it’s worth trying out.

How Can You Tell if Wine Has Gone Bad?

There are some tell-tale signs that help determine whether you can still enjoy the wine you opened last Monday. Towards the beginning of the wine’s demise, you will likely notice a slight loss of aroma. The fruit character may be less vibrant—imagine the aromatics of an apple or an avocado immediately after you slice them, versus how they smell after sitting in your fridge for a day or two. The same happens to the fruit and earth characteristics of wines. The wine will seem somewhat flat. A red wine’s fresh color may also fade to a muted, brownish hue, with coppery and vinegar aromas. A white wine’s zippy acidity will fade as well, packing less of a punch and taking on a more amber tint.

As for specifics, Wine Folly recommends storing sparkling wines in the refrigerator with a stopper for one to three days at most. Rosé wines and light-bodied whites, like Sancerre or Pinot Grigio, last for up to five days in the fridge. Fuller-bodied white wines, such as Chardonnay or Viognier, should also be kept in the fridge. Lastly, it is recommended that red wines—whether light like Pinot Noir and Nebbiolo or full like Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec—be recorked and stored on their side in a cool, dark place.

Can You Drink Expired Wine?

Here's what to do with that wine that's past its sipping prime: Bon Appétit recommends keeping a couple of containers in your refrigerator or freezer—one for your remaining red wines and one for whites. Whenever you're ready to cook a recipe that calls for half a cup of wine, you'll have some on hand without having to open a new bottle (again).

If you’re actively looking for ways to use up your half-empty bottles of red wine, beef short rib bourguignon or a classic coq au vin are both excellent go-to recipes. A creamy pot of risotto is also a great use for any leftover whites. The opportunities for using leftover wine in the kitchen are endless. Don’t let your “expired” wine go to waste.

Although most wines deteriorate within one week after the bottle has been uncorked, the wine’s expiration can be delayed by using the proper storage methods listed above. And, of course, if you’d rather not fuss with purchasing a bouchon for your bubbly or a Coravin for your Cabernet, just pop the cork (or extract it very, very carefully) and drink up!

This story was produced by Silver Oak Winery and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.