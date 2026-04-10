Doechii and Lady Gaga hit the 'Runway'

Doechii and Lady Gaga are ready to hit the "Runway."

The two artists have released their collaboration for The Devil Wears Prada 2 soundtrack, after the song was initially teased in the film's final trailer.

The fierce track was made for strutting, with Doechii declaring, “Monday through Sunday, I can turn a dance floor into a runway.”

The song was written by Gaga, Bruno Mars, Andrew Watt and others, and produced by Mars, Watt, Cirkut and D’Mile.

This marks the first collab between Doechii and Gaga, who have expressed mutual admiration for each other.

After Gaga told British Vogue that Doechii's "pen feels immediately legendary," Doechii reacted in an interview with People. "I'm the biggest Lady Gaga fan, and she is so dedicated to her creativity and pushing the limits, so for a legend like that to say that about me, it really, really validated me in a humbling way," she said.

20th Century Studios' The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, hits theaters May 1.

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