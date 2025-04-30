Doechii earns third #1 as lead artist on Rhythmic Airplay with 'Anxiety'

Doechii is rising on Billboard's Rhythmic Airplay chart with her viral hit "Anxiety," placing first on the list dated May 3. The song jumps up 20% from its previous spot at #6, winning the Greatest Gainer award for the largest increase in play count. According to Luminate, it's also the most-played song on rhythmic radio stations in the U.S. in the tracking week of April 18-24.

With this new accomplishment, Doechii has earned her third #1 as lead artist on Rhythmic Airplay. She's now the first in the chart's history to have their first three charting songs as lead artist take the #1 spot. She previously topped the chart in 2023 with "What It Is (Block Boy)" featuring Kodak Black and then in March with "Denial is a River."

She also joins Ashanti and Beyoncé as the third artist with three songs sent to the #1 spot on Rhythmic Airplay via solo records or featured slots. Ashanti achieved the feat with Ja Rule's "Always on Time," Fat Joe's "What's Luv?" and her own "Foolish." Bey's three Rhythmic Airplay champs include Jay-Z's "'03 Bonnie and Clyde," Bey's "Crazy in Love" featuring Hov and the Sean Paul-assisted "Baby Boy."

