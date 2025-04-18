Doechii battles ninjas, fires and dogs, nods to Gotye in official video for 'Anxiety'

Don't you hate it when ninjas unexpectedly bust through the windows of your house? It's enough to give anyone "Anxiety" — which is what happens in the official video for Doechii's massive hit of the same name.

In the visual, Doechii's chilling in a bedroom in a nice suburban house when someone breaks the window. She leaves the bedroom and people appear from out of nowhere, grab her and carry her into the living room, as the ninjas smash through the windows. After being placed on the couch with creepy-looking twins, she battles a fire on the stove, a nasty-looking Doberman pinscher and falling chandeliers as the people keep grabbing her and moving her around.

She eventually runs out of the house, where she's joined by multiple dancers in the street. After dancing with them, she staggers back to the house and approaches the window, where we see Doechii from the beginning of the clip — and understand that it's Doechii herself who's broken the window and set the whole visual in motion.

"Anxiety" is based on the Grammy-winning hit "Somebody That I Used to Know" by Gotye featuring Kimbra. Multiple times in Doechii's video we see a man and a woman wearing the same geometric body paint that Gotye and Kimbra wore in that song's memorable video.

"Anxiety," the follow-up to "Denial Is a River," is Doechii's first top-10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

