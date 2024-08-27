DNC producers set the record straight on that Beyoncé rumor

By Jill Lances
Despite internet rumors, Beyoncé did not perform at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and producers have set the record straight about her rumored involvement.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DNC producers Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss say that Bey was never part of the DNC plan.

“We never put out anything about Beyoncé,” Kirshner says. “We denied it every time the media asked us — even though, by the way, people on my staff didn’t believe me. I kept getting texts from news organizations saying, ‘When is Beyoncé coming out?’"
"But come on, we have the biggest star, the Democratic nominee for president. Why would we overshadow that?" he adds.
“This is the Internet taking on a life of its own and people taking something as fact — literally to the point that people in my booth are saying, ‘Is she coming? You can tell me,'" Weiss notes. "And I would say ‘I have no knowledge she’s coming.’ And they would say ‘No knowledge? So there’s something to know!’”
Weiss adds, “It was pretty crazy. But she wasn’t coming.”

Despite not being at the DNC, Bey has thrown her support behind Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, allowing her to use her Lemonade track "Freedom" in political ads and at the convention.

